"MINARI" a project for Art

Monica Isabella Bonaventura
How many times during art history lots of landscapes were painted, where vegetation has been used to improve the value of the paintings. An example is oriental art, where the union with nature is much more presented, but also strong like the Levante cuisine that is based on a composure of colours and flavours.
In Korean cuisine traditional dishes are based on fruits and vegetables. That’s because there are a lot of fields, plants and spices available. During all seasons these are illuminated by the sun and fed by rain. Korea is surrounded by the ocean thus seasons offers different products all the year long, also products from the sea.
A plant which is being used frequently in korean dishes, which grows in all the ambients in the far east and has healthy beneficts, is Minari. Similar to our parsley and it is something incredible.
Also the Venetian lagune, a little paradise, is home of a plant mostly used in cooking, named Salicornia, a protected spiece of plant, used in ancient receipts and recently rediscovered by chefs. It has a particular flavour because of the salted water of the Venician lagune.
Into the lagune, between the embankment the reflections of water and the protected habitat, is being created a microambient of the growing of vegetables. In cuisine the flavour of these vegetables it’s very appreciated.
The Art of cuisine is to dose, choose, associate, smell and create a perfect dish opera rich of that simple value that precisely is mixing all the ingredients.
Food and Art follow the evolution of time and the concept has been changing during centuries. Art reflects society where we live with it’s convictions, ethics, ideas and techniques and can be related to our senses, perceptions and sentiments without any doubt.
“Minari” takes also place in cinema, it is the title of a film which have a korean family as main character that was able to move to America in the 80’s. It was candidate for the Oscar in 2020.
Art doesn’t have any limitation and travels through time and takes place in many uses. In this way an art-project named “Minari” has been born which will be presented in Venice in the Venice Art Gallery, located in the cultural centre of the metropolitan city, every year promoter of interesting International Art exhibitions. Many artists from all over the world partecipate at “MinAri”, a collective exhibition which find a relation with the lagunar ambient aswell as waterplant to be found near Korean watersides. The group has met in Korea many
years ago during an international art festifal at the Heageumgang Theme Museum in Geoje.
“Minari” is the vital experience to which artists participate to exchange it’s unique experiences. A strong project which is very important because it links cultures and different styles to a unique one, a multicolor link through different knowledges that need a universal language, which is named Art.
It’s a group of artists that “MinAri” mix together, a project that start from different cities and countries, for a strong and clear objective, different in experiences, which have a rich heritage. Their joined forces contribute to an emotive meaning.
The project became a workplan that links north and south-american with european aswell as asian cultures. It has such an important value to sustain art and cultures with the biggest existing meaning of it, giving a symbiosis between many partecipant countries born out of friendship and mutual interest for art, culture and multi cultutal society.
The exhibition will take place from 23 of april to 7 of may 2022, coordinated by artist Alexandra Van Der Leeuw from Holland, with the organization of the Responsible and P.R. Deborah Scarpato, and presentation by Professor Giorgio Gregorio Grasso, historic and art critique. He will officially open the event at 18.00 o’clock.
The Artists partecipants from all over the world are:
. Alexandra Van of Leeuw, Holland;
. Amalia Gli Merino, Spain and Germany;
. Carlos Aranha, Ecuador and Canada;
. Heidi Fosli, Norway;
. Micheal Kazemi, Iran and Korea;
. Nao Morigo, Japan;
. Richard Buxani, Philippines;
. Sigmund Nyberg, Norway;
. Swati Ghosh, India and Norway
. Yasuyuki Ueda, Japan.
Guest:
. Monica Isabella Bonaventura, Italy.
Venice Art Gallery is located in: Calle del Traghetto 2799, Dorsoduro, Venezia
M° Monica Bonaventura

